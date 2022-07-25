Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared the latest in their long line of Sunday Lunch videos, this time taking on AC/DC‘s 1980 hit ‘Back In Black’.

Their rendition opens with Fripp – clad in an Angus Young-esque schoolboy costume – playing the song’s distinctive opening guitar riff. Toyah handles lead vocals, flicking rubber bands at the camera.

The performance closes with Toyah pouring a glass of ice cubes down Fripp’s shirt. “Oh, that’s really horrid. Horrid,” the King Crimson guitarist says, grimacing. Watch the couple’s performance below:

Recent editions of Willcox and Fripp’s weekly covers series – which they launched amid COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 – have included their take on Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’, Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’, Foo Fighters‘ ‘All My Life’, Grace Jones‘ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and Rage Against the Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’.

Last year, Willcox discussed the inspiration behind the series, which sees them cover a different song from their kitchen every Sunday. Speaking to the Guardian, the singer explained that Fripp was “withdrawing” while locked down and unable to perform. Last month, the pair announced they would be taking Sunday Lunch on the road in 2023 for a tour. Venues and more information are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Willcox and Fripp aren’t the only ones who’ve covered AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ recently. Last month, Guns N’ Roses performed the classic during a concert in Spain.