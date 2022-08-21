Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’ for Sunday Lunch

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have returned to their kitchen for the latest edition of Sunday Lunch – watch them cover Limp Bizkit‘s ‘Nookie’ below.

Last week, the married couple covered Grace Jones’ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, for which they performed from within a building site. The pair were joined by Simon Darlow, the former Buggles member who played on Willcox’s recent album ‘Posh Pop’, to make up the Posh Pop Three.

This week (August 21), they return to the kitchen to give a short, sharp cover of the Limp Bizkit hit.

The description for the video reads: “The Duo are back on form this week – we have literally no words for this one, Oh and we have left the Fripp mistake in because its so funny!!”

Watch Willcox and Fripp cover ‘Nookie’ below.

Earlier this month, (August 7), Willcox and Fripp shared their own spin of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 hit ‘Crazy Train’ in the traditional setting of their home kitchen. It was the second time the pair had paid tribute to the Prince Of Darkness – one of their first Sunday Lunch videos, from all the way back in November of 2020, was a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’.

Other recent covers have included Lenny Kravitz‘s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’, Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’, Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others.

The Sunday Lunch series begin in 2020, and Willcox explained last year that it had been born from a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns. Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she told the Guardian. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”