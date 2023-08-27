Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Hives for Sunday Lunch

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have shared a new cover of The Hives for their Sunday Lunch series – watch below.

While the summer has mostly seen the pair revisiting old entries into their legendary lockdown series, today (August 27) they have shared a brand new cover.

The version of ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ sees Fripp dressed as a bee as they rage through a cover of the Swedish indie rock band’s biggest hit.

Check it out below.

Earlier this summer, the pair appeared at Glastonbury Festival, performing a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

Ahead of their performance, the couple caught up with NME backstage to discuss their reaction to the sudden momentum that the web series got, and reveal their plans to take the show to television.

“We’ve actually been picked up by a world agency and we have decided that we’re going to give them a set amount of years,” Willcox responded when asked how long the couple see Sunday Lunch continuing for. Fripp also stated that he would be happy to continue performing until his mid-80s.

“At the moment our social media numbers are growing. So as long as those audiences are there and that kind of pull is there, we’ll keep going,” she continued. “But I will not watch him do anything that makes his health suffer. At the moment though, he is utterly remarkable, his playing is remarkable.”