Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp share ‘Sunday Lunch’ bloopers compilation

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared a special edition of Sunday Lunch today (August 28), featuring only bloopers from across their popular YouTube series.

The Sunday Lunch series begin in 2020, and Willcox explained last year that it had been born from a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns. Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she told the Guardian. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

Since then, the pair have covered a mountain of songs every Sunday from their kitchen, with last week’s (August 21) cover being of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’.

Advertisement

This week, the pair have delved into the archives and compiled all the bloopers and false starts from across the series. “Sometimes things don’t go the way they are supposed to,” the video begins.

Check it out below.

Earlier this month, the married couple covered Grace Jones’ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, for which they performed from within a building site. The pair were joined by Simon Darlow, the former Buggles member who played on Willcox’s recent album ‘Posh Pop’, to make up the Posh Pop Three.

Prior to that, Willcox and Fripp shared their own spin of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 hit ‘Crazy Train’ in the traditional setting of their home kitchen. It was the second time the pair had paid tribute to the Prince Of Darkness – one of their first Sunday Lunch videos, from all the way back in November of 2020, was a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’.

Other recent covers have included Lenny Kravitz‘s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’, Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’, Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others.