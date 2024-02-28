Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp announce ‘Christmas Party’ 2024 UK tour

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have announced a 2024 winter ‘Christmas Party’ tour set to kick off towards the end of the year.

Following the success of their Sunday Lunch YouTube series and their critically acclaimed Tour of ’23, Willcox and Fripp are set to embark on a string of string of live dates during the holidays.

The couple will kick off the shows on December 16 at the Queens Hall in Edinburgh. From there, they will make their way to Sunderland, Bath, and London before wrapping up the dates on December 22 at the Wulfrun Hall in Wolverhampton.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Robert Fripp & Toyah Willcox’s Christmas Party 2024 UK tour dates are:

DECEMBER

16 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

17 – Sunderland, The Fire Station

19 – Bath, Komedia

20 – London, Indigo At The O2

22 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

Speaking about the tour in a press release, Willcox said: “It is inevitable that our kitchen high jinx hits the road, because, as Sunday Lunch has proven, the whole world loves classic rock and wants to let their hair down at Christmas! Who better to do that with than two rock legends, who can really rock out and make you laugh at the same time!”

Last month, the pair performed a cover of the Beastie Boys classic ‘Fight For Your Right’ for their latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ performance.

The rendition of the iconic ‘80s hit comes as the latest instalment to the married couple’s long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series – which sees them put their own spin on rock classics from their home.

Although no longer a weekly series as it was in past years, the two still share the odd new video, and this time it sees them take on a Beastie Boys classic.

Last year, the pair brought their viral lockdown concept to the live stage at Glastonbury, where they performed David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

They also looked back at the success of their series backstage with NME, sharing that the response “did surprise us”.

“We were going for about eight months and it was growing and growing and growing,” Willcox said.

“It started with one very simple post: 28 seconds of us jiving. Within five minutes it got about 100,000 replies from across the world. At that point, we realised that we’d posted something that basically cheered people up who were alone in lockdown.”