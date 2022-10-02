Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Killers with Chesney Hawkes

For their latest edition of Sunday Lunch, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared a cover of The Killers‘ ‘Mr Brightside’ by Chesney Hawkes.

As part of their long-running series of weekly performances from their kitchen, the couple last week delivered a rendition of Hawkes’ classic ‘I Am The One And Only‘ – allowing Hawkes to take the lead while they appeared in the background in lederhosen and a maid’s outfit; presumably to mark Oktoberfest.

This week the duo again relinquish lead vocal and guitar duties to Hawkes, and they dance in the kitchen behind him. Towards the end of the video, they all reveal themselves to be wearing tutus before Fripp declares: “It’s Chesney in the kitchen, with Toyah and Robert!”

The couple have been delivering Sunday Lunch episodes since 2020, when they began the series during the coronavirus pandemic, recently delivering a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Other covers that have been featured on the series include Pantera’s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’ among many others.

Willcox explained last year that the Sunday Lunch series had been born from a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns to stop from withdrawing”.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she told the Guardian. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”