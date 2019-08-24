It brings a whole new meaning to the term 'toy gangsta'

Death Row Records is now owned by Hasbro, the toy and game giant behind My Little Pony, Furby, Monopoly, G. I. Joe and hundreds of other toys and titles.

It comes after Hasbro forked out a whopping $4 billion to buy Canadian studio Entertainment One because it owns the lucrative Peppa Pig and PJ Masks franchises.

But that’s not all it owns.

With a valuable music division, Entertainment One purchased Death Row Records’ catalogue back in 2013 after the rap label’s previous parent company went bankrupt.

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and Michael “Harry O” Harris. It was home to artists Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Tha Dogg Pound, MC Hammer, as well as Dr. Dre himself.

Hasbro’s chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said of the acquisition: “The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP.”

Meanwhile, Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris is reportedly set to be released from prison after 31 years.

The 57-year-old is currently being held at a Federal Correctional Facility in Lompoc, California but is expected to be released in mid August before being transferred to a half-way house in San Antonio, Texas, according to reports.