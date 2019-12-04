Tracklist revealed for XXXTentacion’s final posthumous album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’

The estate of the late XXXTentacion have revealed the tracklisting of his second and final posthumous album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 6).

The rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead outside a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.

Now, he’ll release ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, which follows ‘Skins’, the first album since his death which was released in December 2018. Check out the track-listing in full below, which features collaborations with the likes of Rick Ross and Blink-182.

1. ‘introduction’

2. ‘Ex Bitch’

3. ‘UGLY’

4’bad vibes forever’ (feat. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd)

5. ‘School Shooters'(feat. Lil Wayne)

6. ‘I Changed Her Life’ (feat. Rick Ross)

7. ‘Triumph’

8. ‘LIMBO’ (feat. Killstation)

9.’before I realize’

10. ‘Ecstasy’ (feat. Noah Cyrus)

11. ‘Kill My Vibe’ (feat. Tom G)

12. ‘Hot Gyal’ (feat. Tory Lanez & Mavado)

13. ‘THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE’ (feat. Craig Xen)

14. ‘the interlude that never ends’

15. ‘Daemons’ (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Kemba)

16. ‘ATTENTION!’

17. ‘Eat It Up’

18. ‘Voss (Sauce Walka)’

19. ‘Royalty’ (feat. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, & Vybz Kartel)

20. ‘wanna grow old (i won’t let go)’ (feat. Jimmy Levy)

21. ‘HEARTEATER’

22. ‘NorthStar Remix’ (feat. Joyner Lucas)

23. ‘CHASE / glass shards’ (feat. Ikabod Veins)

24. ‘numb the pain’

25. ‘IT’S ALL FADING TO BLACK’ (feat. Blink 182)

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish also paid tribute to the rapper on the first anniversary of his death.

Despite his posthumous success, Onfroy remains a controversial figure with a history of domestic abuse charges, including the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.