The tracklisting for Drake’s ‘Top Boy’ soundtrack has been revealed

The tracklisting for Drake‘s Top Boy soundtrack has been shared online and it features some big names including Dave, AJ Tracey and Little Simz.

The rapper’s record label posted details of the 17 track release on social media earlier today (September 11). The first track from the record is set to drop on the day the long awaited season appears online this Friday (September 13). You can view the tracklisting below.

Songs on the soundtrack include AJ Tracey’s ‘Elastic’, Dave’s ‘Professor X’ and Little Simz’s ‘Venom’. Drake also features on the record on the bonus track ‘Behind Barz’.

The rapper recently appeared at the series three premiere in London. He is an executive producer on the show and bought the rights for the gritty crime drama, after it was unexpectedly axed by Channel 4 in 2011.

Season Three sees the dramatic return of Dushane and Sully, played respectively by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson.