Watch Tracy Chapman perform ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Tracy Chapman was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 2.

The legendary singer-songwriter played her hit ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’, from her 1988 self-titled debut album. She slightly altered its closing lyrics, singing, “Talkin’ ’bout a revolution/ Go vote,” stepping away at the song’s conclusion to reveal a sign that reads “VOTE”.

It was a rare televised performance from Chapman, whose last appearance was on The Late Show with David Letterman back in 2015.

Advertisement

Watch Chapman perform ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ below:

In a statement ahead of her performance, Chapman urged viewers to vote in the US federal election on November 3.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” she said. “It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy.”

Meyers, in his own statement, went on to praise the folk singer for her artistry and conviction.

“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart,” the host commented. “I’m so honoured and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

Advertisement

‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ was released as the second single from Chapman’s 1998 debut, following up the iconic ‘Fast Car’. The protest song, which explicitly calls for people to rise up against oppression, has long been a regular musical feature at civil rights rallies around the world.