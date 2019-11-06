Watch the new trailer for Dolly Parton’s upcoming Netflix series

It's coming to screens later this month

The official trailer for Dolly Parton‘s new Netflix series has been shared online – check it out below.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, which is set for release on November 22, tracks “eight Dolly stories” showcasing the “memories and inspirations” behind the country icon’s biggest hits.

Released on YouTube yesterday (November 5), the trailer for the upcoming show begins with a needle being dropped on a record player. “Songs: they’re just stories put to music,” Parton says at the top of the clip. “Songs that I’ve written, they’re stories of my life.”

The voiceover plays over a series of clips from the anthology series, which Parton appears in herself. “Jolene, will you get your pretty lil butt up here and help me sing,” she says in one scene as she speaks down the mic to a crowded bar.

Starring in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings are the likes of Ginnifer Goodwin, Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Melissa Leo, and Julianne Hough. Its soundtrack contains both new and old Parton numbers.

Last month, Dolly Parton revealed that she originally wanted Miley Cyrus to play the role of Jolene in the show. The star admitted that Cyrus was her first choice for the part, which is now being played by Julianne Hough.

Speaking in a recent interview, Parton explained: “Years back when I used to think of Jolene, you know, before Julianne came on, I used to think… ‘I’d love Miley.’ She would have been great at that as well. But Miley was doing other things.”