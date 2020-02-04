Tramlines 2020 line-up announced, including Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more

The line-up for Tramlines 2020 has been announced, including headliners Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Madness.

The Sheffield weekender will return on July 31-August 2 and will take place at the city’s Hillsborough Park.

The festival, now in its 12th year, will also see performances from the likes of The Kooks, DMA’s, Pale Waves, and Dizzee Rascal. Ian Brown will headline the Friday night, followed by Catfish And The Bottlemen on Saturday. Madness, meanwhile, will close out the weekend on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage on Sunday.

In a press release, Tramlines’ Operations Director Timm Cleasby said: “I’m proper excited for us to bring this line up to Sheffield. Big names for Sheffield’s biggest party. Gettin the F.E.A.R. with Ian Brown on Friday Night, right through to Sunday Madness, It Must Be Love. With some of Yorkshire’s finest bands too, I Hate To Say I Told You So, but it’s going to be Bonkers. See you in the park.”

Tickets for Tramlines 2020 are available to purchase here now and are priced at £99.50 (plus booking fee) for the weekend or £45-50 per day (plus booking fee). The line-up so far is as follows:

Friday

Ian Brown

The Kooks

Pale Waves

The Pigeon Detectives

La Roux

The Big Moon

The Blinders

The Lathums

Kawala

The Hara

Full Colour

Saturday

Catfish and the Bottlemen

DMA’s

Dizzee Rascal

The Sherlocks

The Magic Gang

Lucy Spraggan

Fickle Friends

Twisted Wheel

Vistas

Everly Pregnant Brothers

Lauran Hibberd

Aaron Smith

Lucia and the Best Boys

Sunday

Madness

The Hives

The Fratellis

Sister Sledge

Sundara Karma

Twin Atlantic

Easy Life

The Snuts

The Reytons

The Orielles

Red Rum Club

Former Tramlines director and co-founder Sarah Nulty died in 2018 at the age of 36. The festival’s main stage has since been named after her to pay tribute to her contribution to the event and Sheffield’s local music scene.

Meanwhile, Ian Brown released his latest solo album ‘Ripples’ last year. In a two-star review, NME wrote: “As a solo artist who’s far eclipsed the output of his former epoch-defining band, no one can criticise Brown for trying. But he can definitely do better.”