Tramlines 2020 line-up announced, including Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more

The line-up for Tramlines 2020 has been announced, including headliners Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Madness.
The Sheffield weekender will return on July 31-August 2 and will take place at the city’s Hillsborough Park.
The festival, now in its 12th year, will also see performances from the likes of The Kooks, DMA’s, Pale Waves, and Dizzee Rascal. Ian Brown will headline the Friday night, followed by Catfish And The Bottlemen on Saturday. Madness, meanwhile, will close out the weekend on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage on Sunday.
In a press release, Tramlines’ Operations Director Timm Cleasby said: “I’m proper excited for us to bring this line up to Sheffield. Big names for Sheffield’s biggest party. Gettin the F.E.A.R. with Ian Brown on Friday Night, right through to Sunday Madness, It Must Be Love. With some of Yorkshire’s finest bands too, I Hate To Say I Told You So, but it’s going to be Bonkers. See you in the park.”
Tickets for Tramlines 2020 are available to purchase here now and are priced at £99.50 (plus booking fee) for the weekend or £45-50 per day (plus booking fee). The line-up so far is as follows:
Friday
Ian Brown
The Kooks
Pale Waves
The Pigeon Detectives
La Roux
The Big Moon
The Blinders
The Lathums
Kawala
The Hara
Full Colour
Saturday
Catfish and the Bottlemen
DMA’s
Dizzee Rascal
The Sherlocks
The Magic Gang
Lucy Spraggan
Fickle Friends
Twisted Wheel
Vistas
Everly Pregnant Brothers
Lauran Hibberd
Aaron Smith
Lucia and the Best Boys
Sunday
Madness
The Hives
The Fratellis
Sister Sledge
Sundara Karma
Twin Atlantic
Easy Life
The Snuts
The Reytons
The Orielles
Red Rum Club
Former Tramlines director and co-founder Sarah Nulty died in 2018 at the age of 36. The festival’s main stage has since been named after her to pay tribute to her contribution to the event and Sheffield’s local music scene.
Meanwhile, Ian Brown released his latest solo album ‘Ripples’ last year. In a two-star review, NME wrote: “As a solo artist who’s far eclipsed the output of his former epoch-defining band, no one can criticise Brown for trying. But he can definitely do better.”