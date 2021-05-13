Here’s your chance to play this year’s Tramlines festival

Tramlines is offering emerging artists the chance to perform at this year’s festival.

The event will take place at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield between July 23-25, with The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft all set to top the bill. Also performing across the weekend will be the likes of Pale Waves, Blossoms, Little Simz and Dizzee Rascal.

Now, orgainsers have announced the opening of the festival’s ‘Apply to Play’ scheme – through which rising acts can snap up a limited number of remaining slots on the 2021 line-up.

Those fancying their chances, “no matter the genre or set-up”, can register here until May 27. Entrants are required to provide links to a song, video and their act’s official social media channels (find the full list of terms and conditions at the bottom of the form).

Tramlines is teaming up with a group of tastemakers and musicians to decide who will take the slots. Previous judges include Reverend And The Makers, Sheffield venue The Leadmill and BBC Music Introducing In Sheffield.

According to a press release, winners will receive a small fee for performing at the festival.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director, said: “My favourite element of Tramlines has always been the discovery of my new favourite band. Our ‘Apply To Play’ scheme gives bands and artists the opportunity to play on a big festival stage, and offers the next generation of talent the experience of playing a bigger stage while showcasing their music to new audiences.

“Since the beginning of the festival, supporting emerging talent has been at the heart of the event and continues to be a big part of it.”

Speaking upon the Tramlines 2021 line-up being announced last month, Cleasby explained: “The three main headliners have been on my list for a good while now and we’ve got some brilliant returning friends as well.

“All this said, we’re very serious about the public’s safety and take our responsibilities regarding COVID very seriously. We’re keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change.”

Tramlines 2021 is now sold out, although you can sign up to a waiting list for returned tickets here.