Trampolene & Pete Doherty share new video for ‘Uncle Brian’s Abattoir’

Trampolene‘s Jack Jones has teamed up with Pete Doherty on new spoken word track ‘Uncle Brian’s Abattoir’. Check out the video first on NME.com.

Recorded in lockdown, the video sees Jones strolling along the beaches of Swansea Bay while reciting the dream-like piece. Doherty adopts a similar coastal setting as he strolls along the cliffs of Etretat, the town in Northern France where he’s currently living.

The track itself was initially recorded on Jones’ phone in Swansea, before he sent it to producer Mike Moore who added the music and forwarded it to Doherty to add his own vocals.

Speaking of the track, Jones said: “Uncle Brian’s Abattoir came about when I was picking up my little cousin from an after school art class…she had painted a paradise where animals and humans lived in harmony but mistakenly called it an abattoir…

“I found the whole thing very charming and jotted it down in my notes…So it’s about an abattoir…but not as you know it…it’s taken straight out of a child’s imagination. It has taken on another meaning for me lately as it is also about slowly going mad being stuck indoors during the lockdown.”

Moore added: “It’s a bit like that kids’ drawing game where someone draws the head, folds the paper and passes it on.Someone else draws the body and so on. Then the reveal is the surprise to everyone involved.”

It comes after Jones and Doherty teamed up last year to release the self titled album by Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres. The record included tracks such as ‘Paradise Is Under Your Nose’ – with the pair dissecting the track’s meaning in a special session for NME.

In April, Doherty And The Puta Madres also released All At Sea, a new film that documents the making of the band’s debut album.