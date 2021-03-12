Trampolene share anthemic new single ‘Oh Lover’

Trampolene have shared their new single ‘Oh Lover’ ahead of their forthcoming third album.

You can watch a video for the anthemic new track below, which sees frontman Jack Jones revealing the tracks opening lyrics on a series of face masks as he’s pulled in a cart down a deserted road.

The visuals were filmed at a Bedfordshire wind farm, and inspired by Cormac McCarthy’s post-apocalyptic novel The Road.

“‘Oh Lover’ started as a one-way message from a boy to a girl about their long distance love affair,” Jones said of the new single.

“But as the Pandemic became the new reality, it morphed into a song about being apart indefinitely… but now in a world that was unrecognisable and where nothing made sense and everything has changed.”

As well as being a spoken word poet, Jones is a member of Pete Doherty’s band The Puta Madres. Trampolene are also signed to the Libertine’s new record label Strap Originals.

Doherty shared a short clip of a video chat between the two musicians to celebrate the new single, saying “we’re really proud to have it.”

“I’m lost for superlatives to describe how I feel to be surrounded by you all,” Jones replied.

Doherty also teased that Trampolene’s next album will be coming soon. Expected in summer, the record will also contain ‘Come Join Me In Life’, the video they shared last month.

“In the depths of Covid negativity, ‘Come Join Me’ felt like a beacon of happy,” said video director Roger Sargent. “A clarion call to drag ourselves up and regain a little humanity. It’s been a little post apocalyptic recent months and that definitely skewed the video.