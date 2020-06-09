Tramshed music venue in “severe jeopardy” due to development plans

Tramshed music venue has revealed it is under threat due to development plans.

Cardiff’s beloved venue has said its future is in “severe jeopardy” as music sites and theatres are fighting for survival due to the major closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Tramshed is facing an additional threat from two planning applications that are standing in the way of its future and may cause it to imminently close.

In an official statement on Facebook, the venue said that they were urging people to help protect them by submitting an objection to the T2 plans with Cardiff Council here.

The statement reads: “DS Holdings which are also Tramshed’s landlords, have submitted plans to build T2, a four-storey building in Tramshed’s car park. This car park is used daily for Tramshed’s events, for artists to safely park up to three tour busses and trucks filled with equipment for events. Parking on the streets around Grangetown is already challenging for local residents. Despite multiple previous objections by the operators of Tramshed to previous similar plans, there have been no viable solutions offered to where vehicles could be safely accommodated nearby to allow the venue to continue to operate.

“We greatly respect the work DS Holdings have done across South Wales bringing new life into disused buildings and invigorating the surrounding area. We engaged with DS Holdings to provide the guarantees that we need from this development to ensure we can continue to trade successfully and not to create issues for us and the Grangetown community. Unfortunately have not been able to obtain them so have no option to object to the development and encourage others to do so to protect Tramshed.

Speaking of the plans, the statement added: “Once built the residents of the new building could jeopardise the existing venue with noise complaints which may cause restrictions on when artists could soundcheck and play in the venue.”

Since launching in 2015 Tramshed has housed some of the biggest artists including UB40, The Flaming Lips, Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys, Charlotte Church, The Charlatans, Feeder and The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft.

This comes after a new survey found 42 per cent of Victorian venue operators fear having to permanently shut their doors without government aid, or if they are not able to operate at full capacity by the end of this year.