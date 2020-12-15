Trapt part ways with vocalist Chris Taylor Brown over far-right views

Nu metal band Trapt have “officially parted ways” with vocalist Chris Taylor Brown over his far-right views.

The band made the announcement on their Parler account, after being banned from both Facebook and Twitter this year for their endorsement of violent white supremacist group Proud Boys and comments defending statutory rape respectively.

“Unfortunately, there were some view points that were said that we do not agree with and it was negatively impacting the rest of the band. We wish him well and hope he can find the help he needs,” Trapt wrote.

Advertisement

“To our fan (sic): Thanks you for the support that you have all given us through these times. We will now be focusing on only provided updates for the band on our social media accounts. You may still find his views and opinions on his accounts.l, if you wish.”

“To the “trolls”: We have heard you and are sorry we allowed this to go on for so long. We would like to start fresh and hope you can forgive us and take another chance at listening to our music in the future.”

Brown appeared to not know he was being kicked out of the band in advance of the post, replying in anger.

“Wow… Are you kidding me?! What the fuck do the pussies think they are going to be able to accomplish without me? They are going to have to change their name. Good luck finding another singer as good as me! Stupid bitches!,” he wrote.

Brown then shared a screenshot of the band blocking his Parler account, writing again: “Pussies! I will sue every single one of you bitches!”. The vocalist had been a member of Trapt since the band’s inception in 1995.

Advertisement

Throughout this year, Brown used the band’s social media to broadcast pro-Trump and extreme right-wing views, with the last post on their Facebook depicting the silhouette of a Proud Boy – complete with their signature Fred Perry logo, an association the clothing brand have strongly distanced themselves from – holding Lady Liberty, captioned: “Don’t Worry Girl, We Got You.”

Brown added the Proud Boys saying “PYOB (Proud of You, Boy)” to the post, referencing the violent neo-fascist organisation that Trump has publicly refused to condemn. It led to the removal of Trapt’s Facebook account for “violating community standards”.

Brown vowed Facebook would be “sued successfully”, but no legal action has yet been reported.

Trapt’s removal from Twitter came just last week, after Brown responded to a tweet from the Ill Tempered Podcast, sharing a clip of a new episode which focused on the singer’s inflammatory social media activities.

In the back and forth that is alleged to have occurred, the conversation took a dark turn as they began discussing paedophilia and statutory rape. His tweets have since been removed, but were screencapped by several users.