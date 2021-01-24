Trapt’s Michael Smith quits band “I do not agree with how certain things have been handled”

Trapt‘s Michael Smith has announced that he’s quit the nu-metal band due to some of the public stances taken on the band’s behalf.

The drummer’s departure comes after the band made a number of headlines last year concerning the social media outbursts of frontman Chris Taylor Brown.

In November, Trapt were banned from Facebook following a series of controversial right-wing posts shared by Brown, and soon after this the band’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were removed after Brown appeared to defend statutory rape.

Advertisement

Smith said his decision to step down from the group is “bittersweet” and that some of the public stances taken on behalf of the band (via Brown) were not representative of his individualistic views.

“After playing drums for Trapt for the past couple years, I have decided to step down from the band,” he said in a statement on Instagram. “This is definitely a bittersweet decision. There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not. If you’re curious, it’s just a google search away.

“I respect everyone’s right to have an opinion on politics. But at the end of the day, I am a musician and my job is to play and create music. So that is what I plan on doing.”

He continued: “As I still communicate and have great relationships with the guys in the band, I will only speak for myself. The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself. Not as an individual, nor fitting or aligned with my personal morals and beliefs. I do not agree with how certain things have been handled towards our fans and the music community who I have such an immense respect for.

“I would not be able to have a career in music and/or be fortunate enough to sustain my livelihood without the amazing support of everybody involved (from fans to venue staff, to musician peers, etc.) So thank you to those out there who have been a part of supporting and enabling me to use my gifts and talents, and allowing me to press forward in my musical journey.”

Advertisement

Smith added that while his time as a member of Trapt has been one of the best periods of his life he can’t continue to play with them as he doesn’t agree “with a lot of things morally and the publicity the band has received”.

“It is time for me to move on and pursue other avenues and projects,” he concluded his post, which you can read in full above.

In December, Brown dismissed false reports that he had been fired from the band over his far-right views.