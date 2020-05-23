Trash Talk announce new EP ‘Squalor’, produced by Kenny Beats

Los Angeles hardcore band Trash Talk have announced their first new release in four years.

New EP ‘Squalor’ will come out next week (June 5) and is produced by the in-demand Kenny Beats.

‘Squalor’ will follow the band’s 2016 album ‘Tangle’ and is being previewed by first single ‘Something Wicked’.

Advertisement

“Working with Kenny was the first time we’ve had real input in the studio,” guitarist Garrett Stevenson said of the collaboration, which saw Trash Talk working with a producer on every song of a record for the first time. “We stepped outside our typical routine.”

“The dude is a real musician,” Stevenson adds of Kenny, with vocalist Lee Spielman adding: “Linking with him was about us respecting his ear for music.”

Adding his own thoughts on the project, Kenny says: “[Trash Talk] taught me more than almost any other project I’ve worked on.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Squalor’ below.

Advertisement

1. Point No Point

2. Something Wicked

3. Worst of Times

4. Clutch

5. Kicking & Screaming

Kenny Beats has also shared a recent collaboration with Slowthai – the pair linked up on new track ‘MAGIC’ – and the LA-based producer has also been confirmed to work on IDLES’ upcoming third album.

“I make sure that anybody I work with walks away with a good feeling,” Kenny told NME in a recent interview. “If I am working on your music, it’s coming from a pure place. I don’t need to use anyone’s music as a stepping stone for me to get somewhere as Kenny.

“I only work with people I am obsessed with, because if I am in the studio with you, I can sing your songs with you.”

Read a beginner’s guide to Kenny Beats’ best collaborations so far.