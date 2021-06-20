Travie McCoy signs to Hopeless Records, shares new song ‘A Spoonful Of Cinnamon’

Travie McCoy has announced that he’s signed a new solo deal with Hopeless Records.

The Gym Class Heroes founder and former Fueled By Ramen artist marked the news with the release of a new track called ‘A Spoonful Of Cinnamon’, which pays tribute to the people he’s lost over the past year.

“This song sums up my experiences through 2020 and honours people in my life that I had lost,” he said about the new track. “There was a moment where I was getting weekly phone calls to tell me people I knew had passed away.

“I’m bi-polar and being isolated was a strong reason to relapse, but I didn’t, and I made it through. The year gave me a great song to pay tribute to the people I love.”

You can listen to ‘A Spoonful Of Cinnamon’ below:

Discussing his signing to Hopeless, and how he hopes his new music will inspire the next generation, McCoy said: “Being myself and completely transparent throughout my entire career hopefully inspires everyone to do exactly the same.

“Hopefully all the trials and tribulations that I went through helped pave the way for the next generation.”

