Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirm they are married

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have shared images from their wedding after they got married in Las Vegas.

The couple tied the knot at the One Love Chapel in Nevada with an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas with “no licence” following the Grammy awards ceremony last Sunday (April 3).

The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of the couple on his Instagram account with the caption, “What happens in Vegas” while Kardashian shared a series of photos from the ceremony.

Advertisement

Captioning her post, she wrote: “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, said he had received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning (April 4).

He told PA news agency via Sky News that he was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed at the chapel prior to their arrival, but that the couple had arrived at 1.45am (9.45am UK time) with four guests who had filmed the occasion.

Advertisement

Despite their marriage confirmation, they are still not officially married until they obtain a marriage licence in the US state of Nevada.

It comes after the couple announced their engagement, with the pair seen in an image standing on a beach embracing while surrounded by roses, last October.