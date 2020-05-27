Travis Barker and Post Malone are writing new music together

Blink-182‘s Travis Barker has confirmed that he and Post Malone are planning to link up for some songwriting sessions.

Barker recently took part in the singer/rapper’s Nirvana tribute charity livestream, which saw the two of them performing as part of a live band and taking on a full set of covers of songs by the legendary band.

Speaking to Spin in a new interview, Barker said that the experience of playing with Malone was “really fun” and revealed that the two of them are now looking to collaborate further in the form of songwriting sessions.

“I’m going up to Salt Lake to just write for a week with him. Just jam and have fun,” the drummer said, before recalling how they rehearsed for the Nirvana livestream.

“I went up there the day before and we went through the set one time. Then the next day we went through the set one time and we just played it. You can’t over-rehearse Nirvana songs or it loses its vibe.”

Barker added that “the whole vibe over there has been very relaxed” and said “whatever happens, happens” in regards to the possible outcome of his writing sessions with Malone.

Malone and Barker’s Nirvana tribute set brought praise from Dave Grohl, with the Foo Fighters frontman saying that the performance “sounded great”.