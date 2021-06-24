NewsMusic News

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge voice support for Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis

"I will be with him every step of the way"

By Sam Moore
mark hoppus
Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform as part of the Honda Civic Tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 5, 2011 in Mountain View, California. (Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have both voiced their support for Mark Hoppus after the Blink-182 bassist revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus confirmed the news in a post on his social media channels last night (June 23), writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Speaking to E! News, Blink drummer Barker said that he “loves and supports” Hoppus.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

The drummer also shared a picture of himself with Hoppus on his Instagram Stories overnight, captioning it: “Love you @MarkHoppus”.

Guitarist DeLonge, who left Blink in 2015, said in a tweet overnight that he had been aware of Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis “for a while now”.

“And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” DeLonge said, adding: “#WeHaveHisBack.”

The likes of All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth and Taking Back Sunday, as well as members of A Day To RememberOf Mice & Men and Good Charlotte, have also spoken out to support Hoppus after he shared the news of his diagnosis.

Blink-182’s most recent album, ‘Nine’, was released in 2019.

