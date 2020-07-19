Travis Barker has shared news of a new Blink-182 song and has updated fans on the status of the band’s forthcoming EP.

Speaking in a new interview, Barker revealed that he hopes the band’s long-awaited EP, which Mark Hoppus said last year would feature Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams, will “be out by the end of summer.”

He also said the band would be releasing a new song called ‘Quarantine’ ahead of the EP’s release. “There’s a song called ‘Quarantine’ that’s gonna come out really, really soon,” he told MTV. “It’ll be a Blink favourite. It’ll be like all our fan favourites. It’s incredible.”

The news comes after Goldfinger frontman and producer John Feldmann said earlier this month that Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” during their latest recording sessions.

He told RockSound: “The band has definitely been getting in touch with their roots. The songs we have been working on have been super classic Blink and I can’t be more excited.”

Watch Barker discuss the band’s new music below (at the 33:45 mark):

Elsewhere in the interview, which saw Barker and new collaborator jxdn come together to talk to MTV, the drummer revealed that he still hates flying following his near death experience in 2008 when the plane he was on crashed in South Carolina.

“I still hate flying,” he explained, before revealing that another fear he has is regret. “Live to the fullest so you don’t regret anything.

“One thing I heard that’s really strong one day is like: you’re gonna die. It’s just a fact. Live your life. Make yourself happy. Accomplish your goals. Have goals. Create goals, and just check them off one at a time. Just go for it. Stay on people’s necks and really just be relentless.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).