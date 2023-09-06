Travis Barker appears in son Landon’s TikTok after Blink-182 “urgent family matter” gig cancellation

Travis Barker has appeared in his son’s TikTok video, shortly after he cancelled three shows due to an “urgent family matter”.

Blink-182 announced that they would be postponing all three of their scheduled tour dates for this month, and the drummer would be rushing home to attend to an undisclosed family emergency.

The incident affected shows scheduled for Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow, with the latter set to take place just hours before the trio made the announcement. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the update on their X/Twitter page read. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Now, the drummer has appeared in a live video shared by his son Landon on TikTok.

Although the appearance was very brief, Barker was seen in the background of the livestream, as Landon spoke to his followers and read their comments. He was also seen passing his 17-year-old son a hooded sweatshirt, but he did not speak on the video nor shed light on the recent emergency.

It currently remains unclear why the drummer rushed home on such short notice, although, fans are speculating it may have been related to the well-being of his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with his unborn son.

At time of writing, Blink-182 have not yet shared any details of rescheduled tour dates for the shows impacted by the incident. Upcoming shows in October are set to go ahead as planned.

Following news of the family emergency, Barker shared pictures to his Instagram Story of a sign reading ‘Prayer Room’, believed to be at Glasgow airport. He also posted a picture of a stained glass window inside the chapel, along with a tapestry hanging on the wall which read ‘Together We Pray’.

Neither Barker nor Kardashian have yet to comment publicly on the matter, however, a source close to the couple said that Kardashian is “back home now with her kids” and “feeling better.”

The long-awaited shows were set to be the trio’s first UK and Ireland performances since Tom DeLonge returned to the pop-punk line-up.

Meanwhile, DeLonge recently shared that a new Blink-182 album is “only weeks away”, having previously teased it as the “best album we’ve ever made”. The record will be the first full-length release from the classic line-up, which also features Mark Hoppus, since their reunion last year.