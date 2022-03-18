Travis Barker calls uproar over Kourtney Kardashian wearing Cannibal Corpse t-shirt “the lamest shit ever”

Travis Barker has described the negative reaction to his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian wearing a Cannibal Corpse t-shirt as “the lamest shit ever”.

Last year, Kardashian was spotted wearing a Cannibal Corpse ‘Eaten Back To Life’ t-shirt while out in Venice with the Blink-182 drummer.

Speaking to Vogue at the time, Kardashian’s stylist Dani Michelle commented that she had borrowed the t-shirt from Barker’s closet. “Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself. She can pick any T-shirt to wear and it’s the softest, coolest thing ever,” Michelle said.

Advertisement

In response, former Cannibal Corpse frontman Chris Barnes tweeted a photo of the pair, calling Kardashian a “poser” followed by a thumbs-down emoji.

In a new interview with Revolver, Barker has responded to the controversy and the negative reaction.

“To speak on that, that’s the lamest shit ever,” he said. “Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album.”

He continued: “I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — ‘I’m more punk than you’ — just fuck all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?

“But, yeah … I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — ‘Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer’ — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, it was reported that Travis Barker is developing a new TV series based on tattoos and diamond dental implants.

According to Deadline, the unscripted reality series – titled Inked And Iced – will follow the drummer on his new business venture with the so-called “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly.

In other news, Barker produced the recently released Ho99o9 album ‘SKIN’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Opening up the definition of rap-rock, TheOGM and Eaddy prove that you can hold yourself to the same intricate lyrical standards of rap, while sounding closer to the rockstars they grew up falling in love with.”