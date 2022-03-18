Travis Barker calls uproar over Kourtney Kardashian wearing Cannibal Corpse t-shirt “the lamest shit ever”

Travis Barker has described the negative reaction to his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian wearing a Cannibal Corpse t-shirt as “the lamest shit ever”.
Last year, Kardashian was spotted wearing a Cannibal Corpse ‘Eaten Back To Life’ t-shirt while out in Venice with the Blink-182 drummer.
Speaking to Vogue at the time, Kardashian’s stylist Dani Michelle commented that she had borrowed the t-shirt from Barker’s closet. “Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself. She can pick any T-shirt to wear and it’s the softest, coolest thing ever,” Michelle said.
In response, former Cannibal Corpse frontman Chris Barnes tweeted a photo of the pair, calling Kardashian a “poser” followed by a thumbs-down emoji.
In a new interview with Revolver, Barker has responded to the controversy and the negative reaction.
Posers. https://t.co/bV2vrVUwjr
— Chris Barnes (@sixfeetofficial) September 3, 2021
“To speak on that, that’s the lamest shit ever,” he said. “Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album.”
He continued: “I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — ‘I’m more punk than you’ — just fuck all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?
“But, yeah … I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — ‘Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer’ — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.”
