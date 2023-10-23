Travis Barker gets his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds: “It looks so fucking real”

Travis Barker has unveiled his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, calling it his clone.

The new waxwork is located at the Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. Dressed in one of Barker’s signature looks that was donated by the legendary drummer himself, the figure sports an all-black outfit made up of a leather jacket, boots, trousers and a studded belt. The figure also features silver jewellery, a chain necklace, a replicated wedding ring and Barker’s signature tattoos and nose ring.

“I’m honoured, I’m flattered, I’m shocked. It looks so fucking real,” said Barker in a press release. The drummer took to Instagram to share photos alongside the waxwork with a caption that read “Come say hi to my clone.”

In a video posted by the Madame Tussauds official Instagram account, the Blink-182 drummer said, “Woah! This is insane,” followed by him face timing his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and saying: “Honey, it looks so real. Isn’t it crazy, baby?”

“So many of our customers grew up rocking out to Blink-182, so we’re so excited to bring Travis Barker’s figure to Las Vegas for everyone to enjoy. And the attention to detail… have you seen these tattoos?” said Marketing Manager Linsey Stiglic in a press release.

She continued: “We’re incredibly thankful to work with talented studio artists that consistently deliver figures of legends, like Barker, with such extraordinary precision.”

In other news, Barker recently opened up about Blink-182‘s strained relationship, saying that it was “always heavy on my heart”.

They discussed working together for the first time since 2011 and how it affected each member significantly in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Here, Barker revealed that the thing he missed most was their “friendship” and how that is what he considered the most important thing between the trio.

“It was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn’t mended. Heaviness weighs on you when you have something that’s important to you in a relationship with somebody and you don’t really fix it, it’s just kind of lingering,” the drummer said.

Blink-182 released their latest LP, ‘One More Time...’ last week. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Towards the end of the album, DeLonge asks a question many listeners will have in their minds as they hit play – “2023, who the fuck are we?” They aren’t all that far away from who they’ve always been – three friends wanting to make some noise and have a riot of a time doing it. Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”