Travis Barker joins Machine Gun Kelly for first performance since hospitalisation

Travis Barker has joined Machine Gun Kelly onstage for his first performance since being hospitalised with pancreatitis last month.

The Blink-182 drummer made a surprise guest appearance at Kelly’s show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (July 13), as part of the latter’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour.

As per Page Six, Kelly introduced Barker by saying: “There’s a person I grew up idolising that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created.”

Advertisement

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now!” he added. “Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Barker performed ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and ‘Bloody Valentine’ with Kelly – check out some fan-shot footage below.

Barker was one of a number of guests to join Kelly onstage at his LA show, with the singer also bringing out Halsey and Lil Wayne. Kelly will be touring North America until the end of August, followed by a stint in Europe and the UK.

Barker was hospitalised for pancreatitis on June 28, following a colonoscopy procedure. A few days later, on July 3, Barker shared an update on his condition with fans, writing that he’d been receiving “intensive treatment”.

Advertisement

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”