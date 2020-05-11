Travis Barker and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly have been debating the pronunciations of Blink-182.

The pair appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week for one of the special quarantine editions and revived the long-lasting argument.

In the past, the band’s bassist Mark Hoppus joked, “Some say one eighty-two. Some say one eight two…” while former frontman Tom DeLonge once hilariously said, “It’s actually blink eighteen-two.”

Now, drummer Barker has taken the debate further by pondering on if UK fans say the name differently from US fans and seemingly siding with British fans.

“I think when we’re over there [in the UK], we’re okay with people saying, ‘blink one eight two’,” Barker tells Corden. “And in the States, it’s always been ‘blink one eighty-two’. So, I guess it’s just where we’re at, like, when we’re in Europe and the UK they’re saying, ‘blink one eight two’.”

Later, Corden, originally from the UK, argued: “But it is ‘one eight two’. It’s not ‘one eighty-two’, because otherwise you’d say, ‘One hundred and eighty-two’.”

Barker replied: “It’s so hard, man! I guess because, you know, the way you just kind of explained it to me, it could be ‘blink one eight two’.”

Making a Star Wars reference Machine Gun Kelly said: “Baby Yoda would probably call it one eighty-two blink, so there’s so many different ways to approach the name of this. I’m like a blink ‘hundred eighty-two’. I like to say the word ‘hundred’.”

This isn’t the first time the talk show host has been behind a debate on the band’s name and the transatlantic divide.

It all began in 2018 when Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel realised the difference in pronunciation and wasted no time in revealing it on Twitter.

“The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but…”, Karmel wrote.

Corden interjected at the time, tweeting: “Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two.”

“Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here.”