Travis Barker on strained Blink-182 relationship: “It was always heavy on my heart”

Travis Barker has opened up about Blink-182‘s strained relationship, saying that it was “always heavy on my heart”.

The iconic pop-punk band – comprised of Barker, Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus – opened up about their reunion and their upcoming LP ‘One More Time…‘ in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

They discussed working together for the first time since 2011 and how it affected each member significantly. Here, Barker revealed that the thing he missed most was their “friendship” and how that is what he considered the most important thing between the trio.

“It was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn’t mended. Heaviness weighs on you when you have something that’s important to you in a relationship with somebody and you don’t really fix it, it’s just kind of lingering,” the drummer said.

He went on to say that any “aura of toxicity that might’ve been in [his] heart for reasons that weren’t even really valid” and that their relationships are back intact.

“I just think having that weight off my heart and feeling closer to these guys really makes me able to see what this is and value it so much more and be so honestly happy for what it does for people,” He added.

Barker continued: “Having the ability to come together and fix the friendship and come back together as the brothers we are is so important to me because it allows me to be so insanely grateful for this and how it touches other people now. All I care about now is now I can really stand within this thing and also look outside of it, and look within, and see what it really is and what it’s doing for people and what it’s done for people.”

Elsewhere in Blink-182’s interview with Zane Lowe, the band spoke of their upcoming album, which they tout as “one of the best albums we’ve ever written”. Since the group’s return at Coachella earlier this year, the trio have played a handful of shows, announced their upcoming album and released several singles from the record.

They most recently released the single ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’, written about Hoppus’ battle with cancer. The track is the sixth and final single to be taken from their forthcoming album, which is out on Friday (October 20). It follows the previously released singles ‘Edging’, ‘One More Time’, ‘More Than You Know’, ‘Dance With Me’ and ‘Fell In Love’.

Reviewing Blink-182’s show in London this month, NME said the “reunited classic lineup are as puerile and thrilling as they were in their heyday”. The four-star write-up added: “This is a tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate.”