Travis Barker pays tribute to Mac Miller in new drum cover

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a new tribute to the late Mac Miller.

Barker yesterday (April 4) shared a video of himself drumming along to ‘What’s The Use?’ from Miller’s ‘Swimming’ album while in quarantine in his home.

Miller died from a drug overdose in September 2018, and at the start of this year a new posthumous album called ‘Circles’ was released.

Barker, who has racked up a host of collaborations with rappers in recent years, is spending his time at home playing along to his favourite songs – watch his version of ‘What’s The Use?’ below.

“Don’t let them keep you down,” he wrote to caption the post, adding the hashtag “#macmillerforever”.

Mac Miller’s ‘Circles’ was released this January, and according to producer Jon Brion, ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’ were the first two albums in a planned trilogy from Miller.

Reviewing ‘Circles’, NME called the album “a conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been”.

“It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept. So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”

A new mural depicting Miller also appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the release of ‘Circles’.