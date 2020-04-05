News Music News

Travis Barker pays tribute to Mac Miller in new drum cover

"Don’t let them keep you down"

Will Richards
Mac Miller
Travis Barker has paid tribute to Mac Miller. Credit: Getty Images.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a new tribute to the late Mac Miller.

Barker yesterday (April 4) shared a video of himself drumming along to ‘What’s The Use?’ from Miller’s ‘Swimming’ album while in quarantine in his home.

Miller died from a drug overdose in September 2018, and at the start of this year a new posthumous album called ‘Circles’ was released.

Advertisement

Barker, who has racked up a host of collaborations with rappers in recent years, is spending his time at home playing along to his favourite songs – watch his version of ‘What’s The Use?’ below.

“Don’t let them keep you down,” he wrote to caption the post, adding the hashtag “#macmillerforever”.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t let them keep you down 🕊 #macmillerforever

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) on

Mac Miller’s ‘Circles’ was released this January, and according to producer Jon Brion, ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’ were the first two albums in a planned trilogy from Miller.

Reviewing ‘Circles’, NME called the album “a conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been”.

“It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept. So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”

Advertisement

A new mural depicting Miller also appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the release of ‘Circles’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.