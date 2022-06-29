Travis Barker reportedly hospitalised in Los Angeles

Travis Barker has been reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

TMZ has reported that Barker – alongside his wife, Kourtney Kardashian – had checked in to the West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning (July 28). The Blink-182 drummer was later transferred, by ambulance, to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It’s currently not known why Barker was hospitalised, or his current condition.

Hours before the news broke, Barker tweeted, “God save me.” It’s unclear whether this was in reference to the reason for his hospitalisation, as ‘God Save Me’ is also the title of a song that Barker worked on with Machine Gun Kelly and appeared on the latter’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ album in March.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Taking to her Instagram Story, Barker’s daughter Alabama seems to have alluded to the incident, writing: “Please send your prayers.” In a since-deleted TikTok, Barker could be seen lying on a stretcher with a brace around his left hand.

Amid news of Travis Barker's hospitalisation, his daughter, Alabama, has posted on her Instagram Story and TikTok: "Please send your prayers." https://t.co/LKxfqRxflE pic.twitter.com/Yz0ERYYIht — Jessie Lynch (@jesskalynch) June 29, 2022

NME has reached out to representatives for Barker for comment.

This is a developing story.