Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”

Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”.

MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June.

Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine Gun Kelly’s, who regularly drums in his live band – was hospitalised with pancreatitis later that month. The Blink-182 sticksman later made a surprise appearance at Kelly’s gig in LA.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, MGK (real name Colson Baker) wrote on Instagram Stories (via Billboard): “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days [of the North American tour].”

The message appeared alongside a screenshot of the pair on a FaceTime video call.

Yesterday (August 10), Barker confirmed that he’d be making an appearance at last night’s concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight,” he tweeted. “With a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

You can see that post below.

With a broken thumb and torn tendons — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 10, 2022

machine gun kelly performing all the small things with travis barker🖤 pic.twitter.com/91XDEeJ7Fn — vic ✺ (@stoneykells) August 11, 2022

Advertisement

A fan on Twitter has since shared footage of Barker and MGK playing a cover of Blink-182’s 1999 hit ‘All The Small Things’. Check out the video above.

Barker was hospitalised with pancreatitis on June 28, following a colonoscopy procedure. A few days later, he said in an update to fans that he’d been receiving “intensive treatment” and was “currently much better”

Machine Gun Kelly has just two gigs remaining on his current US run: Indianapolis tonight (August 11) and Cleveland on Saturday (13). He’ll then embark on the European leg next month before returning to the UK/Ireland in October.

You can see the 2022 UK and Ireland schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena