Travis Barker shares Taylor Hawkins tribute tattoo

Travis Barker has had a new tattoo done in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – see it below.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram last night (April 14) to share a collection of images from Mark Mahoney’s Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlour on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California.

Barker – accompanied by fiancée Kourtney Kardashian – can be seen having a detailed hawk design inked on the front side of his ankle by the celebrity tattoo artist.

“HAWK forever,” he captioned the post, paying tribute to Hawkins. The final image in the series shows Barker and the Foo Fighters drummer backstage together in their earlier years.

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

Barker, who had been longtime friends with the Foos drummer, was among those who paid tribute upon hearing the news of his death.

“I don’t have the words,” Barker wrote on Instagram. “Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

Meanwhile, the Grammys 2022 memorialised Hawkins with a special tribute at its Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month.

“This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters,” host Trevor Noah explained during the ceremony. “We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today.

“But they are, of course, not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the world. We’d like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”

The audience at home and watching on TV were then shown a montage of footage of Hawkins performing and backstage, with Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’ soundtracking it. A larger In Memoriam segment followed, remembering more of the music world’s lost stars from the last 12 months.