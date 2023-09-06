Travis Barker shares update after “life-threatening emergency” that postponed Blink-182 dates

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared an update after he was forced to fly home from the band’s UK and Ireland tour – leading them to postpone a number of dates.

Last week saw the pop punk icons pull a run of UK and Ireland shows as they were due to kick off the tour in Glasgow, citing an “urgent family matter” that forced the drummer to return to the States. Upon his exit, he shared photos from Glasgow airport’s prayer room.

Now, after reports that his wife Kourtney Kardashian was out of hospital and “feeling better“, Barker has revealed that she underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby – and that their shows will continue at Antwerp in Belgium on Friday (September 8).

“God is great,” the drummer wrote on Twitter. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.

Kardashian first revealed her pregnancy at a Blink show back in June, holding up a sign in reference to the band’s iconic ‘What’s My Age Again’ video.

The long-awaited shows were set to be the trio’s first UK and Ireland performances since Tom DeLonge returned to line-up. It remains unclear when rescheduled tour dates for the affected concerts will be announced, although it seems likely that these should be announced soon as the band have not yet provided any refund details for ticket holders.

All upcoming concerts in the UK across October – including two back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena – are set to take place as scheduled.

The announcement of the postponed UK and Ireland dates arrives following the frontman revealing that their upcoming album is “only weeks (days) away”. Currently, a firm release date for the LP has yet to be revealed, although DeLonge did recently tell fans that the upcoming project is set to be their “best album” yet.

The band’s remaining UK tour dates are below:

OCTOBER

11 London The O2

12 London The O2

14 Birmingham Utilita Arena

15 Manchester AO Arena

16 Manchester AO Arena