Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper and more to perform at 2022 Oscars

Travis Barker, Sheila E., and Robert Glasper will appear alongside Adam Blackstone as part of an all-star band at the 94th Academy Awards this year.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced on Friday (March 18) that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show.

The supergroup will likely feature Sheila E. on vocals, Glasper on piano/keys, and Blink-182‘s Barker on drums, with Blackstone joining as the show’s music director. D-Nice and the vocal group the Samples are also set to appear on the program, with the former performing at the awards show and the post-Oscars Governors Ball.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the awards. This year marks the first time in three years the Oscars will have a host, after Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed last month, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading with 12 nominations. This is followed by Dune with 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story have seven each.

The ceremony will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater, and will be available for UK viewers to watch on Sky Cinema Oscars.

