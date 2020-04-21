Blink-182‘s Travis Barker has revealed he has a “bunch of records” lined up for his new rap label, featuring collaborations between the drummer-turned-producer and a variety of acts – including Run The Jewels and Lil Yachty.

Barker has collaborated with numerous rappers over the years, and after being approached by Johnny Minardi and Gregg Nadel from Elektra Records, set up DTA Records to promote rap talent alongside his new role producing hip hop beats with live drums.

Speaking to Billboard, Barker emphasised that he’s keen to work with both new and established talent for his upcoming releases. The Blink sticksman’s latest single ‘Dogshit’ features two up-and-coming rappers, Jasiah and Nascar Aloe, while previous release ‘Gimme Brain’ starred Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

“Now I’m taking it one step further and looking out for the artist – I’m co-signing the artist,” he explained. “I’m approaching these projects like they’re my own, which I do anyways. Even groups outside of what’s on Atlantic or GTA records, like the MGK album I just made, I love it as if it was mine.”

Asked about upcoming projects, Barker said: “I have a bunch of records I’m sitting on, so when we’re getting ready to put out songs from lesser-known artists, we can highlight it with a bigger track.

“I have a record with Nascar Aloe and Jasiah that’s going to come out; I have some stuff with this kid OmenXIII; I have stuff with Smokepurpp, stuff with Yachty and Dej Loaf, and one with Run the Jewels. I don’t think about it as an album, but rather as singles every other month.”

