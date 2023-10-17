Travis Barker suffers bloody hand injury at Blink-182 Manchester gig

Travis Barker endured playing drums with Blink-182 in Manchester recently with bloody knuckles and fingers.

The drummer posted a photo on his Instagram Stories, which has since disappeared, following a UK show on Blink’s reunion tour. Blink-182 performed in Manchester on Sunday (October 15) and Monday (October 16).

In the image seen by Billboard are close-up cuts and scabs across his fingers and knuckles. Barker also shared a photo of his blood-stained trousers from the incident.

It follows the musician sharing earlier this month that he recently had an episode of severe nerve pain (trigeminal neuralgia) as well as a COVID infection and root canal treatment.

He’s been plagued by health issues in the last few weeks and joked to fans that it means he “can pretty much handle anything god throws at me”.

Barker has suffered other health issues in recent months. In February he told his followers that he had dislocated and torn the ligaments of one of his fingers while rehearsing for Blink’s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge.

He then injured a finger again before having successful surgery ahead of touring.

The drummer returned to Blink’s tour this month after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby. The incident meant that Barker was forced to fly home from the band’s UK and Ireland tour, cancelling gigs in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Blink have shared ‘Fell In Love‘, another new single from their upcoming album ‘One More Time…’