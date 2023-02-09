Travis Barker suffers nasty injury during Blink-182 tour rehearsals

Travis Barker has suffered an injury to one of his fingers weeks before Blink-182‘s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge kicks off.

The drummer on Tuesday (February 7) tweeted “Fuck”, which left fans guessing what the issue was, before following it up the next day (February 8) with an explanation. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬.”

Barker didn’t say anything else about the injury, including how it will impact him moving forward. Blink-182’s world tour begins on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

After posting about his injury, Barker received a number of well wishes including one from Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows. “Damn – nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon. 👊,” he wrote.

Damn – nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon. 👊 — M. Shadows (@shadows_eth) February 8, 2023

News of Barker’s injury follows DeLonge saying that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album is “the best we’ve ever made”

The co-vocalist and guitarist, who rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years in October 2022, shared a post on Instagram last December, tagging his fellow bandmates Mark Hoppus and Barker.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote, accompanied by a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

Meanwhile, any remaining tickets to Blink-182’s forthcoming world tour dates in the UK are available here and North American dates here. See the full list of dates below.

Blink-182’s 2023-2024 world tour dates:

LATIN AMERICA (2023)

+With Support from Wallows

MARCH

11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

APRIL

01-02 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

MAY

04 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

06 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

JUNE

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

JULY

03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK/Europe

^With Support from The Story So Far

SEPTEMBER

02 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

04 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

05 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

09 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

OCTOBER

02– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

03 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

04 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

06 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

11 – London, UK – The O2^

14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

FEBRUARY

09 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!