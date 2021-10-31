Travis Barker’s House of Horrors showcases performances by Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus

Travis Barker hosted a “fright fest” broadcast of performances with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus and others from a haunted house set last night (October 30).

The Blink-182 stickman’s ‘House of Horrors’ Halloween concert special, a pay-per-view stream that’s available to watch on replay until just before midnight (October 31), saw the drummer rattle through Blink classics including ‘Rock Show’ and ‘What’s My Age Again?’, joined at points by bandmate Hoppus [via Billboard].

Barker, who saw several costume changes during the show (one of which included depicting late Sex Pistols guitarist Sid Vicious) also welcomed Lavigne and Kelly to the stage as headliners. Lavigne performed ‘Sk8ter Boi’ and ‘Hey You’ – elsewhere, Barker played ‘imu’ with Blackbear with a Squid Game-style theme.

✋🏽don’t freak out.. but tomorrow is your last chance to watch Travis Barker’s House of Horrors ☠️ streaming only on NoCap #tbhoh @xlilhuddy @ianndior @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/GQHC7OOlXm — NoCap (@nocapshows) October 30, 2021

The drummer has worked with Kelly before, having released ‘Papercuts‘ with the singer-rapper in August.

‘House of Horrors’ was opened by newcomers Jasiah, jxdn and Iann Dior and featured interviews with acts conducted by Spotify‘s Head of Rock, Allison Hagendorf.

Barker’s show was produced by NoCap, which his collaborative business partner, Cisco Adler, co-founded. NoCap co-owns LA’s Roxy Theatre. “Cisco and I were talking and we had this idea to do a friends and family show,” Barker said of the event.

Tickets to watch House of Horrors have a starting price of $25. Head here to watch it.

According to Billboard, the show was filmed days earlier at a reimagined haunted house outside of Los Angeles with a guest list including Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Sidibe, Siickbrain, Mod Sun, Phem, Royal and The Serpent and Theotis Beasley.

Meanwhile, Barker has teamed up with Grandson and Kesha for a new single ‘Drop Dead‘.