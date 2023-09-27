American football player Travis Kelce has addressed Taylor Swift‘s attendance at his recent game with the Kansas City Chiefs amid their rumoured romance.

The pop sensation was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City last weekend, where she was seen spectating from a suite with Kelce’s mother.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 41-10, Swift and Kelce were spotted driving away in Kelce’s convertible. Reports later emerged that Swift paid everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant after the game.

Kelce has now responded to the singer’s attendance at the game as rumours swirl about their flourishing relationship.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said on the new episode of his podcast New Heights (via Consequence), which he hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

“Everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. The day went perfect – for Chiefs fans. It was impressive.”

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to share what he could see of Swift during the game: “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there – that shit was absolutely hysterical.

The pair were also filmed walking together down a corridor as they left Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kelce added: “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. [I] took my Chevelle to the game… having fun breaking all the speed limits in that thing. Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

The player went on to address the sudden influx of attention that’s come his way in recent weeks.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. What’s real is that it’s my personal life,” he said. “I want to respect both of our lives. She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every week. I am enjoying life, I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward – me talking about sports is where I’ll have to keep it.”

This week it was reported that purchases of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey had increased by 400 per cent.

Meanwhile, Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film is set to be screened in cinemas worldwide next month.