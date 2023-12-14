Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for jersey sales spike in UK: “Shout-out to Taylor”

Travis Kelce has credited his girlfriend Taylor Swift for the current spike in sales for his Kansas City Chiefs jersey in the UK.

The couple went public with their relationship in November after Swift was seen attending numerous Chiefs games in recent months. At an ‘Eras Tour’ show in Argentina, the singer gave Kelce a shout-out by changing a line in her song ‘Karma’.

Swift has since opened up about the high-profile romance in a rare interview, proclaiming that the pair are “proud of each other”.

Advertisement

During the latest edition of New Heights – the podcast Kelce hosts alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce – the latter explained that the siblings “are the Number One and Number Two top-selling [NFL] jerseys in the United Kingdom”, respectively.

Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, continued: “Trav, you got the Number One best-selling jersey – good to know we’re still Number One at something these days – followed by me at Number Two (via Billboard).

“This is crazy – it’s Travis, then me, then Pat Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.”

Travis said that the spike in jersey sales “doesn’t make sense”, adding: “Either way, I’ll take it.” When Jason asked if there were a lot of Swift fans in the UK, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied: “There’s gotta be – [it’s the] only reasonable solution to all of this.”

Jason also joked that his boost in jersey sales is a result of people mixing him and Travis up. The latter then suggested that the new UK customers could instead be fans of Jason’s wife, Kylie.

Advertisement

“So they’re supporting Kylie, of course,” Travis continued. “Shout-out to Kylie, shout-out to Taylor. Thank you, guys.”

Later, Travis said that he and his brother needed to visit the UK to stage “a live show” after teaming up for a cover of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ recently. “Gotta do it in London, right?” he added.

You can watch the podcast in full above.

Back in September, sales of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs jersey increased by 400 per cent following Swift’s appearance at one of his games.

This week saw Kelce make it onto Google’s 2023 Year In Trending list, while Swift missed out on an appearance. In other news, an NFL commentator referred to Swift as Kelce’s “wife” during a game last weekend – before quickly correcting himself.

Speaking to TIME magazine after being named as its 2023 Person Of The Year, Swift commented on how her relationship with Kelce became public.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell…We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The pop star also discussed her gruelling training preparation for the ‘Eras Tour’, the “psychological” impact of her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and her long friendship with Beyoncé.

Taylor Swift is set to bring her global ‘Eras Tour’ to Europe, the UK and Ireland in 2024. She’ll play eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London next summer, with Paramore due to support.