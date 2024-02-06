Travis Kelce reveals he has heard some of Taylor Swift’s “unbelievable” new album

Travis Kelce has revealed that he has heard some of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming new album, hailing the project as “unbelievable”.

Swift surprised fans last Sunday (February 4) by announcing her 11th studio effort, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, at the Grammys 2024. She has since shared the record’s full tracklist, which includes collaborations with Florence + The Machine and Post Malone.

NFL footballer Kelce – who is currently in a relationship with Swift – briefly spoke about the LP during a media event for this weekend’s Super Bowl, which will see his team the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” the Chiefs’ tight end told reporters (via Rolling Stone). “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

When asked to provide more information about Swift’s ‘Midnights’ follow-up, Kelce responded: “I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her.”

He also praised his girlfriend for earning a history-making fourth Album Of The Year award at this year’s Grammys. She picked up the coveted statue for 2022’s ‘Midnights’, which also bagged Swift the Best Pop Vocal Album gong.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said. “She’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.” Check out the clip below.

Travis Kelce says he has listened to some of Taylor Swift's new upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department 👀 "It is unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/dHzigvEyn7 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 6, 2024

Swift was previously tied for three AOTY wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra. Additionally, the star is the first female artist to win the Grammys’ biggest award more than twice.

Advertisement

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is due to be released on April 19 – you can pre-order it here. Track titles include ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’, ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, ‘Guilty As Sin?’ and ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’.

In other news, Kelce’s brother Jason has defended Swift after some people suggested that the singer is shown onscreen too frequently at NFL games. He called her “a role model for all the young girls out there”.

Meanwhile, Swift is set to begin the 2024 leg of her huge ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan tomorrow (February 7). She’ll bring the career-spanning show to the UK and Ireland this summer, with Paramore supporting.