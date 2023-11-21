Travis Kelce reveals how he met Taylor Swift: “I had somebody playing Cupid”

Travis Kelce has revealed how he officially met Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, the Kansas City Chief’s tight end opened up about how his relationship began with Swift. Kelce first gained her attention when he attended one of Swift’s ‘Era’ tour dates and failed to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

He told WSJ Magazine: “There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Kelce said Swift then ended up contacting him, adding: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce shared how they got to know each other on multiple occasions, including her first attendance at Kansas City Chief’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, which the athlete called a “ballsy move” on her part and saw his jersey reach a 400 per cent increase in sales.

The NFL star also said that some of Swift’s family members helped him get her attention during the game. He said: “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker.”

He spoke candidly about the pair’s first official date. “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said.

The two were previously seen together in New York on October 14, after they both made surprise guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Kelce spoke about his admiration of Swift’s musical talent, adding: “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

He also addressed the heavy attention he has received both within his relationship and within his personal life, especially since he has “never dated anyone with that kind of aura around them”.

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he said. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

He went on to describe Swift as “hilarious” and “a genius”, before highlighting the similar respect and importance they have for their families.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” the athlete said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

In other news, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter recently turned Kelce‘s old tweets into music.

Kelce’s old tweets from circa 2008-2018 have gone viral as of late following his high-profile relationship with the pop star. As part of a segment for the Tonight Show, Fallon and Black Thought took it upon themselves to turn the viral tweets into music.

During the bit, titled ‘The Ballad of Travis Kelce’, Black Thought provided a summary of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s X/Twitter activity while Fallon narrated the tweets.