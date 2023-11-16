Travis Kelce shares that Taylor Swift “wasn’t too happy” about postponing Buenos Aires show

Travis Kelce has said that Taylor Swift “wasn’t too happy” about postponing one of her shows in Buenos Aires recently.

The pop star is currently on the Latin American leg of her huge ‘Eras Tour’. Last week (November 10), she was forced to push back her second scheduled date in Argentina by two days due to bad weather.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift wrote in a post on social media to announce the delayed concert.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that some ticketholders had been camping outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires since June in a bid to get a good spot in the audience at the gigs.

Speaking on the latest edition of his New Heights podcast, Kelce – who is currently dating Swift – spoke about how the singer felt after moving the show at the last minute (watch below).

“She wasn’t too happy about it, obviously. She kind of prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that,” said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (via Music News).

🗣️ “El estadio era increíble”: la palabra de Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, tras los conciertos en River. El jugador de la NFL además agregó que fue uno de los lugares favoritos de la estadounidense a la hora de hacer un show. ¡Inolvidable! 🏟️🚀🇦🇷 Vía /newheightshow pic.twitter.com/1SXG9JNICG — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) November 15, 2023

“But when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Advertisement

Kelce continued: “It wasn’t cancelled, it was postponed as she noted. And you know what, I think everybody was accommodated… for whoever missed on Friday to go on Sunday. And sure enough, I think it ended up being perfect. Everybody got to go.”

Describing the stadium as “unbelievable”, he added: “It’s crazy how many sold-out shows she has, and these venues that she keeps going to. I was blown away… I was blown away. It was an electric crowd, too.

“And for everybody that went to those shows, Taylor was on record saying that it was one of her favourite places to play. So hats off to you guys for showing the love. It was fun, man.”

At her gig in Buenos Aires last Saturday (November 11), Swift gave a shout-out to her partner Kelce by changing a lyric in her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Karma’. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Footage also emerged of Kelce reacting to the nod while he was watching Swift’s performance.

It was subsequently reported that ‘Karma’ saw a streaming boost of nearly 22 per cent on Monday (November 12) – up to over 993,000 from about 817,000 the day prior – thanks to the viral moment.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, meanwhile, have teamed up for a festive cover of The Pogues’ classic hit ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

In other news, Swift has received six new Grammy Award nominations for the 2024 ceremony including Album Of The Year (‘Mighnights’) and Record Of The Year (‘Anti-Hero’).

The singer-songwriter this week added two London dates to the 2024 UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Eras Tour’. She will now play eight concerts at Wembley Stadium next summer, with Paramore set to support.