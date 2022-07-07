Travis Scott adds second London tour date at the O2 Arena

Travis Scott has added a second tour date in London, marking his first major solo shows since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

It comes after the rapper announced plans for a show on August 6 at The O2 last week, which has since sold out.

Scott will now also play the venue on August 7 and tickets are on sale here now.

Since the Astroworld tragedy, left 10 people dead last October, the rapper has performed on a handful of occasions, including a private pre-Oscars party in March and a private Coachella after party the following month. He also appeared at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 in May.

Scott was also recently announced as one of three headliners at this year’s Day N Vegas, which was set to run between September 2 and 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds but the event was cancelled last week due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues”.

Scott had been booked to headline Day N Vegas last year, but withdrew from the line-up following the Astroworld incident. In November, the rapper will headline Primavera Sound’s inaugural Brazil, Chile and Argentina dates.

Earlier this week, he paused a concert in New York to address safety concerns after some fans climbed up a lighting truss. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for Scott said the rapper was “committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible”.

The rapper has been named in the majority of the hundreds of lawsuits filed in relation to the Astroworld tragedy. In May, a new filing revealed that nearly 5,000 people were injured in the surge.

Last December, while giving his first interview since the tragedy, the rapper said he had a “responsibility to figure out what happened” during it. In March of this year, he announced the launch of his multi-million dollar Project HEAL initiative, and said he would “always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy”.