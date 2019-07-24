Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner criticised for leaving car in disabled parking spot

"Parking in a handicapped spot? Really? I hope you got a ticket."





Travis Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner have been criticised after seemingly parking in a bay reserved for drivers with disability and accessibility issues.

The reality star Jenner posted an Instagram photo on Monday (July 22) which saw her cosying up to the ‘Astroworld’ rapper inside a parking garage, with their luxury SUV clearly visible in the background.

But fans were also quick to point out the presence of a blue sign on the wall behind the pair, which confirmed that the spot is exclusively for disabled drivers.

One fan wrote: “Parking in a handicapped spot? Really? I hope you got a ticket.”

Another raged: “It doesn’t surprise me they are parking in a handicap parking space because she’s a billionaire and thinks she can do anything she wants.

“Is it only a parking ticket to park in handicap? I’m on disability and it’s so important that people who do not have a permit to park in handicap do not out of respect for us who are handicap and need it! Kylie, you should know better! Make a statement to the handicap foundation and own up to it.”

It is unclear whether the car was wrongly parked in the spot, or whether the pair had sought special permission to leave their vehicle there.

The snap also shows Scott’s apparent return to the US, after a string of UK tour dates. After headlining Wireless Festival earlier this month, he headlined the O2 Arena and brought out Ed Sheeran to perform their new joint single ‘Antisocial’.

The song’s official video was shared online earlier this month — featuring the two artists exploring classic film sets from the past.