Travis Scott and NAV join forces with Lil Baby for new single ‘Never Sleep’

Travis Scott has shared his first song as a primary artist since last November, teaming up with NAV to deliver the Lil Baby-assisted ‘Never Sleep’.

The song – produced by Tay Keith and Grayson, with co-production from Mike Dean – serves as the lead single from NAV’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Demons Protected By Angels’, which according to a press release, will be “coming soon”.

He and Scott share the song’s chorus, rapping: “Geeked, never sleep / Stretch a hundred to millions in weeks / Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me / Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat / Straight from London, she out in the East / Let her shop and she keep the receipts / Don’t you tell him you got it from me / After this, I’ma need therapy.

Advertisement

“I been buildin’ up my legacy / Hundreds on hundreds, on fold / I been up so far, somewhere / Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go.”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Never Sleep’ below:

Aside from an uncredited guest feature on Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ cut ‘Pablo’, Scott has had a relatively quiet year on the release front. Back in April, though, he appeared on the single ‘Hold That Heat’ alongside Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside. His last headlined release was the double A-side of ‘Mafia’ and ‘Escape Plan’, which landed last November as the first previews of his upcoming ‘Utopia’ album.

The rapper is still making a gradual comeback to the spotlight following last year’s Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people were killed in a crowd surge during his headline set. He’s performed a handful of times since then, appearing at a pre-Oscars party in March and a Coachella afterparty in April, before delivering a public show at a Miami nightclub in May. Later that month, he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Last week, Scott made a surprise appearance with Future at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival. The two performed ‘Hold That Heat’ together, before Scott did a medley of his own tracks including ‘Antidote’, ‘No Bystanders’ and ‘Goosebumps’. At the end of the set, they teamed up once more to perform ‘March Madness’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Scott opened for Meek Mill in Brooklyn, and momentarily stopped his set to address safety concerns. At one point in the show, some fans climbed up a lighting truss – this prompted Scott to stop the show and tell them to get down. In a statement shared after the performance, a representative for Scott said the rapper was “committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible”.

Next month, Scott will perform two headline shows at the O2 in London, which will mark his first headline shows since the Astroworld tragedy. Then, in November, he will headline Primavera Sound’s inaugural Brazil, Chile and Argentina editions.